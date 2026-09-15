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Opare Addo says youth programmes are preparing Ghanaians for global opportunities

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 September 2026 1:10pm
Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo
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Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, says Ghana is investing in skills, resilience and innovation to prepare its young people for opportunities in an increasingly changing global environment.

According to him, the government’s youth-focused interventions are designed to equip young people with the capacity to build sustainable livelihoods and compete effectively on the international market.

Mr Opare Addo said, “Our interventions are helping young people succeed in a constantly changing global environment, preparing them for sustainable livelihoods and positioning them to compete confidently in the international market.”

He cited the National Apprenticeship Programme, Adwumawura Programme, S.E.E.D Programme and One Million Coders Programme as some of the initiatives supporting this objective.

“These initiatives demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to empowering its youth with the skills, resilience, and innovation needed to drive national progress while making meaningful contributions to the global community,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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