Regional

Mahama to cut sod for SSNIT-funded Accra Convention Centre

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  7 October 2026 11:50am
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President John Dramani Mahama will, in the coming weeks, cut the sod for the construction of the Accra Convention Centre, a major investment by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced.

According to Mr Ofosu, the 81,422-square-metre facility will be located at the Trade Fair Centre and will provide a modern venue for major international conferences, high-level meetings and other events.

“President Mahama will in the coming weeks cut the sod for the Accra Convention Centre – the latest investment by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT),” he said.

The facility will feature a 3,000-seater main conference hall, a Presidential Hall for high-level meetings, four large auditoriums and other modern amenities.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the project would add a major new facility to Ghana’s conference and events infrastructure.

The Accra Convention Centre is expected to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to host major international events while supporting tourism, business and other economic activities.

“The 81,422 square metre facility to be located at the Trade Fair Centre will have a 3000-seater main conference hall, a Presidential Hall for High-level meetings, four large auditoriums and other modern amenities,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7.

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