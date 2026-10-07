Joy FM to offer free LPMs to Super Morning Show advertisers on Oct. 9 to mark Customer Service Week

Audio By Carbonatix
Businesses advertising on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show will receive an additional live presenter mention (LPM) at no extra cost on Friday, October 9.
This is part of the Multimedia Group's activities in line with the Customer Service Week celebration.
Max Fugar, the General Manager for Sales and Marketing at the Multimedia Group Limited, announced the offer on the Super Morning Show on Wednesday, October 7.
The initiative gives participating advertisers an additional opportunity to promote their products and services to the programme’s wide audience.
"We are here to acknowledge some of our sponsors and partners who have been with us for all these years. On Friday, October 9, all our clients who advertise on the Super Morning Show will get an extra Live Presenter Mention (LPM) as part of our customer service appreciation," he announced.
"Just to say thank you to the numerous sponsors and advertisers we have on the Super Morning Show," he added.
Mr Fugar said the complimentary mentions formed part of the group’s efforts to strengthen relationships with its customers and deliver added value to businesses that advertise with the station.
He explained that the initiative’s theme, “Extra Mile”, reflected Joy FM’s commitment to going further to satisfy its customers.
According to him, the offer also recognises the contributions of advertisers to the business as Customer Service Week is observed worldwide.
The promotion places customer appreciation at the centre of the station’s engagement with advertisers, combining an additional advertising benefit with efforts to sustain healthy business relationships, he said.
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