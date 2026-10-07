We have a winning team for 2028 – NPP Atwima Nwabiagya South Secretary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, John Kwame Duodu, popularly known as Sir John, has expressed strong confidence in the newly elected national executives of the party, saying they have what it takes to lead the party's comeback to power in the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the team elected at the just-ended National Delegates Conference is solid, experienced, and capable of reorganizing the party at all levels to recapture power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Duodu made the remarks in a statement issued shortly after the conference, which was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and brought together thousands of delegates from across the country.

He said the conference was a clear demonstration of internal democracy within the NPP and a testament to the party's commitment to strong structures and collective leadership.

"The delegates have spoken, and they have given us a solid team. I have strong belief in the newly elected executives. They have the experience, the grassroots connection and the commitment needed to reorganize and energize the Elephant family for victory in 2028," he stated.

Mr. Duodu, who leads the party's administrative work in Atwima Nwabiagya South, one of the NPP's strongholds in the Ashanti Region, congratulated all winners of the National Delegates Conference, describing their victory as a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in them by party delegates.

He noted that their diverse backgrounds and track record in party work position them well to reconcile factions, bridge gaps and build a formidable front ahead of the next elections.

"This solid team will lead the NPP's bounce back to power. I have strong belief in their capacity to unite the party, reconnect with the base and rebrand our message to Ghanaians ahead of 2028," he stressed.

He also extended words of encouragement to aspirants who contested but were unsuccessful, urging them not to see the outcome as the end of the road but as part of the democratic process.

He appealed to them to remain committed, dedicated, and actively involved in party activities, particularly in mobilization and campaign efforts towards 2028.

"To all those who could not make it, I urge you to continue to be committed to party activities. The NPP needs every hand on deck, especially as we prepare for the 2028 general elections. Your contribution is still crucial," he said.

Mr. Duodu further called on both winners and losers to put the contest behind them and work together in unity and with a common purpose. He emphasized that unity will be the NPP's greatest asset as it seeks to return to power.

He urged party faithful in Atwima Nwabiagya South and across the country, from polling station executives to national leadership, to rally behind the new executives, support their vision and work tirelessly to reposition the party, regain public trust and secure victory in 2028.

"The journey to 2028 has started. We must forgive each other, unite and channel all our energies into making the NPP attractive again to Ghanaians," he added.

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