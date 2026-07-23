“Money can’t win 2028” – Former U/West Minister warns NPP against ‘highest bidder’ politics

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih

A former Upper West Regional Minister is sounding the alarm within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that if party positions continue to go to the highest bidder, the party itself will go broke, not in cash, but in loyalty.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih says the growing habit of selecting executives based on wealth rather than commitment is “an existential threat” to the NPP's survival ahead of the 2028 general election.

“When wealth becomes the primary yardstick for choosing our executives, the party itself becomes poorer,” Dr Bin Salih wrote on his Facebook page.

“The destiny of the NPP is in the hands of those who elect our leaders. They must rate competence, loyalty, and commitment over any other considerations.”

Dr Bin Salih lists three dangers if the trend continues. He says long-serving organisers feel “sidelined by affluent newcomers who lack a history of local service.” He also argues that while “wealth can buy visibility, it cannot buy genuine fellowship” with ordinary voters, “money cannot replace strategic planning, conflict resolution, or policy articulation.”

“To continue down this path is to throw caution to the wind,” he warned.

The former minister says restoring the NPP means returning to merit. He urged delegates to assess aspirants based on their competence to manage the party and outmanoeuvre opponents, their ability to mobilise people to give their time and energy rather than simply distribute cash, the sacrifices they made for the party while it was in opposition, their willingness to listen to the frustrations of foot soldiers, and their track record of service at the local level.

Dr Bin Salih argues that the NPP's legacy of “political resilience, intellectual fortitude, and community-first principles” is being replaced by a “transactional political culture” that weakens the party and undermines its credibility with voters.

“The time has come for delegates, elders, and stakeholders to do the needful,” he wrote. “By prioritizing competence and character over financial influence, the NPP can rebuild an authentic, energized, and unified front ready for 2028.”

“Let’s do this together.”

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