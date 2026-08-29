Playback: Newsfile discussed AKSA bribery allegations, 2028 elections, CRC report and ministerial reshuffle

Audio By Carbonatix
In today’s edition of the country’s leading news analysis programme on JoyNews, host Samson Lardy Anyenini and his experienced guests discussed the recently disclosed AKSA bribery allegations, the 2028 elections, the Constitutional Review Committee’s report and the President’s recent nominees for the Supreme Court.
Watch the playback below
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
JoySports Invitational 2026: As football takes centre stage, The Luckiest bring the JAMA heat
5 minutes
-
Mahama swears in Mahama Ayariga, Zanetor as Ministers
11 minutes
-
Photos from 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament
21 minutes
-
Latex Foam, Narh Bita and Adansi Travels secure wins at JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026
39 minutes
-
Education remains our priority – Amin Adam as Anta Fund supports 200 tertiary students
49 minutes
-
Mahama’s Supreme Court nominees are not court-packing — Akwatia MP
52 minutes
-
JoySports Invitational 2026: John Dumelo promises free chicken, eggs and ginger to winners
54 minutes
-
Social media is now your public reference point – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
59 minutes
-
Anta Education Fund beneficiaries rise to 1,519 as Amin Adam supports 200 more students
1 hour
-
OSP dismisses claims of strained relationship with Attorney-General
1 hour
-
We’ve asked AG to collaborate on cases but were turned down – OSP
1 hour
-
OSP must be judged by its mandate, not who occupies the office – Baffour Awuah
1 hour
-
OSP says intervention has reduced corruption in GRA Customs vehicle auctions
1 hour
-
Trust, judgment and value: The 3 questions every organisation must answer about AI
1 hour
-
GWL restores water supply after damaged pipeline disrupts Western Accra communities
1 hour