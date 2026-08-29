Bawumia constitutes NPP committee to review government’s position on Ghana constitutional reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has constituted a committee to review the government’s position on Ghana’s constitutional reform process.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 29, Mr Awuah said the committee’s report was expected to be completed in the coming weeks and subsequently presented to the government.
"I would want to put it on record that following the government's announcement of its position on this matter (constitutional review), the flagbearer of our party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former vice president of the Republic of Ghana, also put together a party committee to review the government's position paper," he said.
"In the coming week, we will be presenting our report, which is almost complete, to him," he added.
According to him, the committee comprises highly knowledgeable individuals, including legal practitioners who served under the previous NPP administrations.
He expressed confidence that the members would undertake a thorough assessment and produce recommendations that would contribute meaningfully to the constitutional review and implementation process.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo showed little interest in constitutional review — Sulemana Braimah
Mr Awuah made the disclosure during a discussion on President John Mahama’s appointment of an 11-member committee to oversee the implementation of recommendations arising from the constitutional review process.
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