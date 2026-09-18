International

At least one dead and multiple injured in Philippines school shooting

Source: BBC  
  18 September 2026 12:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A shooting at a high school in southern Philippines has left at least one person dead and several injured.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Banga National High School in South Cotabato, in Mindanao province.

Local media and officials have reporting conflicting casualty figures. The identities of the shooter and the victims have not been confirmed.

The Department of Education said in a statement that it was "deeply concerned by the reported shooting incident".

"Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, teachers and school personnel," the statement said, adding it was coordinating with authorities to verify the incident and provide necessary support.

"We urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from sharing unverified information as authorities continue their investigation."

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo told reporters earlier that one person died and four people had been hospitalised. He did not give details on the identity of the shooter, nor did he indicate the shooter was among the dead or injured.

Local media have been reporting much higher casualty figures, citing other Philippine authorities.

Classes have been suspended "in all levels in the entire municipality of Banga" due to the shooting, the Banga disaster management authorities said in a statement.

The Philippine Red Cross said it has deployed medical teams to help out in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police are at the site investigating the shooting, local media reported.

Gun crime is not uncommon in the Philippines, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region - though school shootings remain rare.

In June, three students were killed and more were injured after their peers opened fire at a high school in central Philippines. Investigators believed the deadly shooting had been motivated by a "grudge" over bullying.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group