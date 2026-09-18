Ashanti Region YEA distributes startup kits to over 3000 apprentices after six months skills training

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has distributed start-up kits to more than 3,000 young people who have completed a six-month apprenticeship training programme across the region’s 43 districts.

The items, which include industrial sewing machines, hairdressing equipment, fashion and artisanal tools, are intended to enable the beneficiaries to establish their own businesses and apply the skills acquired during the training.

The kits were formally handed over to the 43 district directors of the YEA in the Ashanti Region for onward distribution to qualified beneficiaries in their respective districts.

Speaking to the media after the handover, the Ashanti Regional Director of the YEA, Seth Atanga, said the items would be distributed appropriately to beneficiaries who successfully completed the training and validation process.

He said more than 3,000 young people had been trained in 19 skilled areas, including masonry, carpentry, hairdressing and other vocational trades.

Mr. Atanga explained that applicants were required to apply online for the programme, after which successful applicants were shortlisted through the district directorates.

He noted that some beneficiaries who were initially shortlisted failed to complete the training and, therefore, would not qualify to receive the start-up kits.

“We have some beneficiaries who were shortlisted by the district directors but did not finish the training. Those people will not have access to the kits. However, those who completed the training and were validated will receive the items,” he said.

The Regional Director urged the district directors to ensure that the kits were distributed strictly to the intended beneficiaries.

He said the initiative formed part of efforts by the YEA to equip young people with employable skills and reduce unemployment in the country.

Some of the district directors who received the items pledged to distribute them fairly and without political considerations to ensure that the intended beneficiaries benefited from the programme.

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