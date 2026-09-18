NACOC seeks sustainable funding to expand substance use rehabilitation services

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has begun discussions with the West Africa Program to Combat AIDS and STI (WAPCAS Plus) and its donor partner, Open Society Foundations, to secure sustainable funding for the implementation of the Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) and Rehabilitation Fund.

The discussions were held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, when a delegation from Open Society Foundations, led by Judy Chang, met with NACOC management to explore sustainable funding options for the Fund and discuss guidelines for implementing harm reduction policies.

The SUDs and Rehabilitation Fund is expected to provide support to persons affected by substance use disorders across the country.

Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, said securing sustainable funding would strengthen the Commission’s capacity to provide treatment, rehabilitation and support services, particularly to people in underserved communities.

He said NACOC would work with relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify and reach persons with substance use disorders in vulnerable communities, including ghettos across the country.

Major General Mantey also announced plans for a nationwide survey to assess emerging trends in drug use and provide reliable data to guide policy and interventions.

According to him, the findings would help NACOC better understand the country’s evolving drug situation and develop more responsive measures to address substance use disorders.

He further reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to intensifying public education on the dangers of substance abuse, particularly among schoolchildren, communities and organised groups.

Major General Mantey said prevention and education remained key to addressing substance use and its associated social and health consequences.

At the same time, he stressed that NACOC would continue to enforce Ghana’s narcotics laws against persons involved in illicit drug trafficking and related offences.

He said the Commission would therefore pursue a comprehensive approach combining prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and harm reduction with firm enforcement of the law.

The engagement with WAPCAS Plus and Open Society Foundations forms part of NACOC’s efforts to strengthen partnerships and develop sustainable interventions to address substance use disorders and improve access to rehabilitation and support services nationwide.

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