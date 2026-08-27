NACOC, University of Ghana strengthen collaboration to tackle drug abuse on campus

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has engaged the Management of the University of Ghana, Legon, to strengthen efforts to prevent substance abuse and drug-related activities among students.

The engagement, led by NACOC Director-General, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, focused on practical measures to curb the use, distribution and sale of illicit drugs on campus.

A key concern raised was the reported sale of edible products laced with cannabis to unsuspecting students, particularly during hall week celebrations and other student-centred events.

The discussions highlighted the need for closer cooperation between NACOC and the university to identify emerging patterns of drug use, strengthen preventive education and ensure students have access to counselling and other support services.

Major General Mantey said the commission was concerned about the vulnerability of young people to substance abuse and its potential impact on their health, education, future careers and society.

He stressed that NACOC’s mandate goes beyond enforcement and the arrest of persons involved in drug-related offences, noting that prevention, public education, counselling and rehabilitation were equally important.

According to him, students already struggling with substance use should be encouraged to seek professional support rather than being left without assistance.

Major General Mantey said NACOC was ready to work with the university to provide students with accurate information about the risks associated with substance abuse and encourage early intervention.

He also stressed the need to address myths and misconceptions about cannabis and other substances, which he said could influence young people’s attitudes and behaviour.

He said stronger collaboration between NACOC and educational institutions was necessary to protect students from exposure to drugs and maintain an environment conducive to learning and personal development.

Director and Senior Counsellor of the University’s Careers and Counselling Directorate, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Bridget Ben-Naimah, welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free campus.

She outlined measures being used by the university to prevent and address drug-related activities, including counselling interventions and disciplinary procedures.

Rev. Dr. Mrs. Ben-Naimah disclosed that students found to be involved in drug trafficking could face severe disciplinary action, including expulsion from the university and its halls of residence.

She said the university would continue to take a firm stance against drug trafficking and other activities that threaten students’ well-being and the academic environment.

She also stressed the importance of working with NACOC to complement the university's internal measures with specialised expertise in drug prevention, education and enforcement.

The engagement forms part of NACOC’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions and prevent substance abuse among young people.

Both institutions agreed on the need for sustained engagement, public education and early intervention to address drug-related challenges on campus.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen preventive programmes, improve awareness among students and enhance support for those who may require counselling or other professional assistance.

NACOC also urged students to be cautious about accepting food, sweets, drinks and other edible products from strangers, particularly during social events, and to report suspected drug-related activities to the appropriate authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.