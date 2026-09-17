12th FASU Games: University of Ghana win 23 medals in Cairo

The University of Ghana has recorded an impressive medal haul at the 12th Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games in Cairo, Egypt, winning a total of 23 medals.

The last time the University achieved such a milestone was in 2022 in Kenya, Nairobi. UG won four (4) gold, three (3) silver, and three (3) bronze in Athletics as well as four (4) silver and three (3) bronze medals in racket games. In total, UG won sixteen (16) medals in three disciplines.

In the latest edition, held in Egypt, Cairo. The institution secured 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and five bronze medals across athletics, badminton and tennis.

In the men’s athletics events, the University of Ghana claimed gold in the long jump, 110m hurdles, 400m, 4x100m relay, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

The women also contributed three gold medals, winning the javelin, 200m and 4x400m relay.

Another gold medal came in the 400m mixed medley, taking Ghana’s total gold-medal tally to 10.

The University of Ghana also secured eight silver medals.

In the women’s events, silver medals were won in the 800m, shot put, 4x100m relay and 1500m, while the men claimed silver in the 5000m and 100m.

The men’s doubles badminton team also added a silver medal to the haul.

The institution’s bronze medals came from athletics, tennis and badminton.

The men’s high jump produced a bronze, while Ghana also won bronze medals in the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles tennis events.

In badminton, the men’s singles event also yielded a bronze medal.

The 23-medal haul highlights the University of Ghana’s strong showing across multiple sporting disciplines at the continental university games in Cairo.







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