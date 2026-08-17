Legon hosts first Nescafé My Coffee, My Vibe campus auditions

Audio By Carbonatix
The search for emerging music and dance talents has begun with the Nescafé My Coffee, My Vibe campaign, as the first campus auditions were held at the University of Ghana, Legon.
The auditions, held at the Mawere Opoku Dance Hall of the University’s Dance Department, brought together students who showcased their abilities through music and dance.
The event followed the launch of the campus campaign at the Legon Athlete Oval Handball Court on August 7, where 26 students participated in activities organised as part of the initiative.
The auditions provided a platform for aspiring musicians and dancers to demonstrate their creativity and individual styles, with performances ranging from energetic dance routines to musical presentations.
The campaign is centred on self-expression and seeks to provide opportunities for young talents on university campuses to showcase their abilities.
Following the Legon auditions, the campaign will move to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on August 21.
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is scheduled to host the next round on September 18.
The campus initiative forms part of Nescafé broader My Coffee, My Vibe campaign, which connects coffee with personal expression, creativity and individual identity.
With the first auditions completed at Legon, attention now turns to KNUST and UCC, where more students will have the opportunity to showcase their music and dance talents.
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