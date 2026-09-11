One dead, several injured as tipper truck crashes into vehicles, shops in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
A tipper truck has crashed into several vehicles, motorbikes, tricycles and shops along the Krofrom-Tafo-Nhyiaeso stretch in the Ashanti Region, leaving one person dead and several others injured.
The crash, which occurred at about 4 p.m., also caused heavy congestion as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.
The deceased, an unidentified male adult, was travelling in one of the tricycles popularly known as Pragya when the collision occurred.
Several other victims were taken to nearby health facilities, while a man trapped inside another tricycle was rescued by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service before being rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Shops along the busy stretch were also affected, with paints and other construction materials among items destroyed.
Tafo-Pakrono Divisional MTTD Commander, ASP Paul Ayaaba Asore, said the tipper truck struck about seven vehicles and motorbikes.
According to him, the driver, identified as Clement Ofori, told police he was travelling from Tema to Burkina Faso when he lost control of the truck after its brakes allegedly failed at the Krofrom traffic intersection.
“He could no longer control the vehicle as a result of the fact that the brake was faulty. So that is how the accident occurred,” he said.
ASP Asore said police had secured the scene and would investigate the circumstances leading to the crash, particularly given the steep and heavily trafficked nature of the road.
Drivers whose vehicles were towed from the area have been directed to report to the police to assist with the investigation, while the truck driver remains in custody.
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