Parents, students continue to queue at school placement resolution centre in Kumasi

Parents and students in the Ashanti Region continue to troop the KTI Hall, the designated centre for resolving challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

While some are seeking to change their placements to preferred schools, others are expressing frustration over delays in processing corrections they made during previous visits.

More than 200 parents and students were in a queue at the KTI Hall, waiting to have their placement issues addressed on Tuesday.

Some parents who spoke to Adom News reporter, Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, expressed frustration that their children remain at home while their colleagues have already started school.

One parent said she previously visited the centre to rectify her child’s placement challenge and was asked to wait for the correction to reflect, but that had still not happened.

“I came here the last time to rectify the challenge. They gave me a time for it to appear, but it didn’t. That is why I am here again, and I am on queue number 264,” she said.

Some students also expressed worry about the prolonged process, saying they are anxious to resolve their placement challenges and begin school.

“We don’t know when our problem will be solved for us to go and get our prospectus and start school,” some of the students said.

The continued presence of hundreds of parents and students at the centre has raised concerns about the pace at which the placement challenges are being resolved.

For the past two weeks, the KTI Hall has remained busy with parents and students seeking assistance, with many still waiting in long queues to have their placement issues addressed.

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