BHOBU Games marks 10th edition in grand style

The 10th edition of the BHOBU Games was held at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, 19 September.

The event, organised by old students of Bishop Herman College, attracted a large crowd of former students who gathered to celebrate and reconnect as one family.

The annual event gives old students an opportunity to come together and have fun through music, dancing and sporting activities.

Competitions at this year’s event included gaming, eating, athletics and football, among others.

In athletics, the 2019 year group won gold after finishing first in Heat One, while the 2005 year group also claimed gold in Heat Two of the 100m race.

In football, the BHOBU 2018 year group won gold in the Young Category after beating the 2015 year group 4-3 on penalties in the final.

In the Senior Category, the 2003 year group defeated the 2005 year group 1-0 to win gold.

Rev Edzorna Doe, a member of the BHOBU Games planning committee, described this year’s event as the biggest edition so far.

“This year’s event has been the biggest so far,” he told JoySports.

“This is the 10th edition and the crowd was very massive. The old boys showed up to support. We’ve been having this event at other venues, but decided to bring it to the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The euphoria was so high and I think so far we’ve lived up to expectations and it’s been a success.”

Rev Doe also expects next year’s event to be bigger as the organisers look to build on this year’s success.

“Next year is our 75th anniversary as a school, so we don’t have a choice but to level up. Next year is going to be bigger and better. All the old boys are warming up and I can’t wait.”

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