World Vision Ghana, Somoco Ghana partner to improve healthcare access in Agortime

Residents in hard-to-reach communities in Agortime in the Oti Region are expected to have improved access to healthcare, as mobile health services are rolled out to communities where distance and poor roads often make it difficult to reach health facilities.

Two specially equipped tricycles have been handed over to the Ghana Health Service to support community health workers in taking essential healthcare services closer to residents through CHPS compounds.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between World Vision Ghana and Somoco Ghana Limited under a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

The tricycles will transport essential medicines, maternal health supplies, vaccines and diagnostic equipment, supporting antenatal and postnatal care, immunisation, basic diagnostics and referrals.

According to the partners, some residents in remote communities travel more than 10 kilometres to access healthcare, with poor roads and difficult terrain further limiting access to health facilities.

World Vision Ghana's Health Technical Specialist, Awurabena Quayeba Dadzie, said the partnership would help address last-mile barriers to healthcare, particularly for pregnant women, newborns and children.

She said strengthening the mobility of community health workers would enable them to reach communities that may otherwise be difficult to serve consistently.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of bringing the right partners and resources together to address those last-mile barriers. By strengthening the mobility of community health workers, we are helping to bring essential services closer to families and supporting the Ghana Health Service to reach communities that might otherwise be difficult to serve consistently”.

The Business Support Manager of Somoco Ghana Limited, Theophilous Lampey, said the initiative would help frontline health workers overcome some of the challenges posed by distance and difficult terrain.

“We are proud to partner with World Vision Ghana and the Ghana Health Service to put practical, reliable mobility in the hands of frontline health workers. These tricycles are designed to help health professionals go further, reach more families and overcome some of the physical barriers that distance and difficult terrain create”.

The partnership forms part of World Vision Ghana's five-year strategy, “Hope for Every Child: Harnessing Opportunities for the Protection and Empowerment of Every Child” (HOPE, 2026–2030), which focuses on improving child well-being through interventions in health, education, protection and participation.

World Vision Ghana said the initiative builds on its community-based health programmes, including the Channels of Hope for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programme and Community Health Committee model.

The organization’s Business Development, Partnerships and External Engagement Director, Joseph Appiah, said the intervention was intended to remove distance as a barrier between families and essential healthcare.

The partners said the initiative is expected to strengthen outreach services and improve links between community health workers and households in underserved communities.

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