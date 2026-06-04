From the classroom to the home: How one day in Bulingin is changing healthy habits for good

On April 28, something special happened at Bulingin D/A Primary and Junior High School. World Vision Ghana, in partnership with Unilever Ghana and the Ghana Health Service, delivered an oral hygiene education session for 500 schoolchildren, 267 girls and 233 boys, and the impact was felt immediately.

This was not simply a talk. Madam Emelia Tang, Nutrition Officer at Vieri and representative of the Ghana Health Service, led a live demonstration of correct brushing techniques and shared a message that stayed with the room: “Many children do not brush their teeth on a daily basis, and this affects their health. They complain of stomach aches, among other issues.”

She thanked World Vision Ghana and Unilever Ghana for the donation and called for more support to reach children across the district.

To make sure the lessons went home with the children, Unilever Ghana donated 10 boxes of Pepsodent toothpaste, 100 toothbrushes, 50 exercise books, and 10 T-shirts. Students who answered oral hygiene questions correctly also received exercise books, turning the session into something the children genuinely enjoyed.

Mr. Moses Kyetong, Head Teacher of Bulingin D/A Primary, spoke plainly about why the donation mattered:

“In this village, parents find it very difficult to provide toothpaste for their children to brush their teeth, and this affects their health and attendance at school. The donation of Pepsodent and brushes will relieve both parents and pupils, as they will be confident to participate in learning at school.”

Mr. Gornah Declan, School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for the Tanina Circuit, representing the Wa West Education Directorate, thanked World Vision Ghana and its partners.

He said the intervention would go a long way in improving personal hygiene among pupils and also appealed for additional support, particularly school furniture, to improve learning conditions.

The children themselves said it best. Teacher John noted that “this activity has helped our pupils understand that oral hygiene is not just about brushing, but brushing the right way.” Young Jane was proud to have answered a question correctly and walked away with an exercise book, now committed to brushing twice a day.

And then there was Dari, 12 years old, already thinking beyond himself. “I learned how to brush my teeth properly,” he said. “I will teach my younger brother at home.”

That one sentence says everything. Because that is how community change works, not through programmes alone, but through children like Dari who take what they learn and walk it straight through their front door.

Why Oral Health Matters

Oral health is one of the most overlooked areas of child wellbeing, yet poor oral hygiene affects millions of children across Ghana, getting in the way of their ability to eat, concentrate, and do well in school. A child in pain is a child who cannot learn.

A child who is embarrassed about their breath or their teeth is a child less likely to speak up in class or show up at all.

The reality in Bulingin is not unique. Across the Wa West District, and across many rural communities in Ghana, parents are doing their best with very little. A bar of soap, a sachet of water, and now, thanks to this partnership, a tube of toothpaste and a toothbrush.

These are small things. But in the hands of a child who has never had them before, they make a real difference.

This is why World Vision Ghana, through its CARE Strategy, is committed to reaching children not only with education and clean water, but with the kind of full health support that sets them up to live well.

That is how community change works. One child learns and passes it on.

Acknowledgements

At World Vision Ghana, we believe healthy children are thriving children and it starts with the basics. Thank you to Unilever Ghana, the Ghana Health Service, the Wa West Education Directorate, the staff of Bulingin D/A Primary and JHS, and the children for making this possible. Together, we are building healthier futures, one smile at a time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.