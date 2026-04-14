World Vision Ghana leads lifeline health screening for over 3,500 children in Agotime-Ziope

More than 3,500 children in Agotime Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region have benefited from a comprehensive health screening exercise aimed at strengthening early detection of illnesses and improving access to essential healthcare services.

The initiative on Sunday, April 12, led by World Vision Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders, forms part of ongoing efforts to promote child wellbeing and support community-based healthcare delivery systems.

Conducted over two days, the exercise targeted children enrolled in World Vision Ghana’s programmes across several communities, where the organisation provides support in education, healthcare, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

The screening involved a broad range of medical checks, including growth monitoring through height and weight measurements, as well as testing for malaria, typhoid, hepatitis B and C, and blood group identification.

Health officials say the exercise will not only help detect underlying conditions early but also equip parents and caregivers with critical information to better manage their children’s health.

Beyond the clinical aspect, the programme was designed to create a safe and inclusive environment for the children, offering them the opportunity to interact, learn, and feel supported.

Cluster Programmes Manager for World Vision Ghana, Eric Opoku Agyarko, explained that the exercise reflects the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that children have access to quality healthcare as part of their holistic development.

The Agotime-Ziope District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Emmanuel Awine Ayamga, underscored the importance of routine health assessments in preventing diseases and promoting healthy growth among children. He called for sustained collaboration among institutions to build a responsive healthcare system that leaves no child behind.

Also addressing the children, the District Coordinating Director, Ruben Akufo, urged them to remain focused on their education, uphold discipline, and adopt healthy habits that will shape their futures.

As part of the exercise, participants were taken through practical sessions on personal hygiene, oral care, menstrual hygiene, and proper handwashing – key preventive measures against common infections.

The event also featured a range of recreational and educational activities, including group games, dancing competitions, pick-and-act sessions, Bible recitals, and read-a-thons, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for the children.

Organisers say the blend of healthcare delivery and child-friendly engagement is critical to nurturing not only the physical health of children but also their confidence, social skills, and overall wellbeing, laying a stronger foundation for healthier communities.

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