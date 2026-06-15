AI strategy key to positioning Ghana as leader in responsible AI development – Bandim Abed-Nego

Audio By Carbonatix
Chairperson of Parliament’s Select Committee on Information and Communications, Abed-Nego Lamangin Bandim, has announced a Parliamentary Digital Economy Listening Series aimed at bringing technology entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and members of the Ghanaian diaspora into discussions on the country’s digital future.
Speaking at Tech in Ghana London 2026 during London Tech Week, the Bunkpurugu MP said the initiative is intended to ensure legislation keeps pace with rapid technological change, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and the wider digital economy.
He said Ghana’s National AI Strategy remains a key framework for positioning the country as a leader in responsible AI development, while also creating opportunities for innovation, research and economic growth.
“Investment in local talent, research institutions and innovation ecosystems would be critical if Ghana is to fully benefit from the AI revolution,” he said. “Africa cannot export raw data and import expensive intelligence.”
Dr. Bandim called for stronger international partnerships to support technology transfer and local capacity building, while maintaining engagement with both traditional partners and emerging innovation hubs across the Global South.
He also raised concerns about digital inclusion, noting that approximately 4.5 million Ghanaians remain without network coverage and urging policymakers to prioritise affordability as Ghana expands its digital infrastructure and 5G services.
“If connectivity becomes too expensive, opportunities become more limited,” he cautioned.
He stressed that Africa’s future economic competitiveness will depend on its ability to generate value from technology and data rather than simply consuming digital products developed elsewhere.
“The future of Africa’s digital economy will not be decided solely in Silicon Valley, London, Brussels, or Beijing,” he said. “It will also be decided in Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Kinshasa and Cape Town.”
As governments worldwide compete for a stake in the AI-driven economy, he said Ghana’s challenge may ultimately be less about adopting technology and more about determining who benefits from it.
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