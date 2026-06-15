Upper West minister challenges DHLTU leaders to excel at SRC Week 2026 launch

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing has challenged students and institutional leaders at Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University to demonstrate visionary leadership, inclusiveness, and discipline as the university officially launched its 2026 SRC Week celebration.

Speaking at the launch held on campus and chaired by the Dean of Students, Dr. Twumasi Nana Yaw Danquah, the Minister described the SRC Week as “not merely a ceremonial gathering, but a significant platform that celebrates student leadership, academic excellence, innovation, unity, and the vibrancy of campus life.”

He praised DHLTU for training professionals and entrepreneurs who contribute to national development and highlighted the significance of having women in top leadership roles.

“Today, both the Vice Chancellor and the SRC President are distinguished women serving in positions of immense responsibility within an environment where leadership has traditionally been male-dominated," Mr. Puozuing noted.

“This is not only a significant achievement for them personally but also a powerful statement about the growing opportunities for women to lead and excel.”

He cautioned that leadership comes with high expectations: “To whom much is given, much is expected. All eyes are undoubtedly on them, and they must rise to the occasion by demonstrating visionary leadership, innovation, competence, and excellence. For this reason, their success is not negotiable.”

The Minister urged student leaders to practise inclusive and accessible leadership and challenged all students to look beyond graduation.

“Think about how you can use your current studies to create jobs, solve environmental issues, and improve your local communities and economies.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to technical education through digital tools, entrepreneurship funding, and infrastructure and called on students to maintain discipline during the celebration.

“Let us reject acts of violence, intolerance, drug abuse, examination malpractices, and all forms of negative conduct that undermine national development,” he said.

Earlier, SRC President Nyuri Diana welcomed guests and said the week’s theme, "Empowering the Next Generation through TVET: Driving Innovation, Industrialisation and Youth Entrepreneurship for Ghana’s Future”, reminds them of the critical role that Technical and Vocational Education and Training plays in national development.

“As students of a technical university, we are not only acquiring knowledge. We are developing practical skills, an innovative mindset, and entrepreneurial abilities that will enable us to become solution providers, job creators, and leaders of change,” she stated.

Ms. Diana stressed that Ghana’s future depends on young people who are “equipped, empowered, and determined to make a difference" and described SRC Week as “an opportunity for us to reflect on our purpose, showcase our talents, strengthen our bonds as a university community, and reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation, and service.”

Launch of Key Initiatives

Mr Puozuing officially launched the 2026 SRC Week, the Red Cross Society Chapter, the SRC Enterprise, the new DHLTU website, and the university’s Debating Society.

He commended the SRC executive for fostering unity and creativity, expressing confidence that the week’s activities would “strengthen unity, creativity, leadership development, and academic motivation among students".

SRC Week 2026 will feature academic, cultural, and sporting events aimed at promoting student engagement and excellence at Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University.

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