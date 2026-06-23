Central University suspends SRC Week activities following NACOC investigation

Audio By Carbonatix
The management of Central University has suspended all remaining Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Week activities following the alleged arrest of five individuals from the university by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).
The university announced the decision in a statement signed by its registrar in response to media reports linking the individuals to an incident that allegedly occurred during a programme associated with the SRC Week celebrations.
According to the statement, the university has engaged NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident and obtain verified information on the matter.
“At this stage, the university is engaging with NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts and obtain verified information regarding the circumstances surrounding the matter,” the statement said.
Management noted that investigations were still ongoing and urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow due process to unfold.
The university reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and conducive learning environment while upholding high standards of discipline, responsibility, and integrity among members of its community.
It indicated that the SRC week activity suspension was a precautionary measure pending a review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and existing event management protocols.
The university also reaffirmed its dedication to its core mission of academic excellence, character development, and the holistic growth of its students.
Latest Stories
-
Speed up work – Contractors on Takoradi-Cape Coast highway dualisation told
23 minutes
-
BOST Energies refutes claims of fuel contamination at Kumasi Depot
26 minutes
-
NPP cautions constituency executive aspirants against cash payments as nominations open
29 minutes
-
Ghana can surpass $15bn in export earnings by 2030 – FAGE president
32 minutes
-
BoG demystifies central bank operations, exchange rates and reserves
35 minutes
-
NPP must engage Kennedy Agyapong through dialogue, says Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah
38 minutes
-
CARE Ghana calls for Ghana Card to become sole ID for voting
41 minutes
-
NPP opens constituency executive nominations
42 minutes
-
Vigilance, positive defiance key to environmental protection – Asiedu Nketia
45 minutes
-
Central University suspends SRC Week activities following NACOC investigation
48 minutes
-
GWL cracks down on water theft; charges customer over GH¢74k for illegal reconnection
51 minutes
-
Ghana UK High Commissioner receives St. Monicans delegation ahead of Centenary celebrations
55 minutes
-
NYA CEO calls for urgent reforms to protect Ghana’s growing digital workforce
58 minutes
-
Tech giant Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs as it embraces AI
1 hour
-
Two-goal Haaland fires Norway into last 32 with win over Senegal
1 hour