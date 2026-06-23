Central University suspends SRC Week activities following NACOC investigation

The management of Central University has suspended all remaining Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Week activities following the alleged arrest of five individuals from the university by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

The university announced the decision in a statement signed by its registrar in response to media reports linking the individuals to an incident that allegedly occurred during a programme associated with the SRC Week celebrations.

According to the statement, the university has engaged NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident and obtain verified information on the matter.

“At this stage, the university is engaging with NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts and obtain verified information regarding the circumstances surrounding the matter,” the statement said.

Management noted that investigations were still ongoing and urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow due process to unfold.

The university reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and conducive learning environment while upholding high standards of discipline, responsibility, and integrity among members of its community.

It indicated that the SRC week activity suspension was a precautionary measure pending a review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and existing event management protocols.

The university also reaffirmed its dedication to its core mission of academic excellence, character development, and the holistic growth of its students.

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