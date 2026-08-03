Football

‘We will come back stronger’ – Konadu targets Ghana revival after WAFU setback

Source: JoySports  
  3 August 2026 9:35am
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Ghana’s Black Satellites have been eliminated from the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship after a goalless draw with Togo in their final Group B match.

Ghana needed a victory against Togo at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

However, despite controlling long periods of the match and creating several opportunities, the Black Satellites could not find the decisive goal.

The result left Ghana third in Group B with two points from three matches, ending their campaign at the regional tournament.

The Black Satellites began the competition with defeat against Nigeria before drawing with Burkina Faso in their second encounter.

Although Ghana failed to progress, head coach Maxwell Konadu believes the experience gained in Côte d’Ivoire will help shape a stronger team ahead of the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana will participate as hosts.

"The team came here to compete and to win. Having said that, we also know there were one or two things that didn't go according to plan. In football, you don't always get everything 100 percent."

"This is not going to demotivate us. Rather, it will encourage us to give our best. We have to move on, reorganise ourselves and come back stronger."

"We came here to win, but it didn't work out. We will reorganise ourselves. Definitely, we will not present the same team for the AFCON next year."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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