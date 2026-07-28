Ghana’s Aziz Issah seals permanent transfer to Barcelona

Ghanaian forward Aziz Issah has completed a permanent transfer to FC Barcelona’s reserve team, Barça Atlètic, after the Spanish giants reached an agreement with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The 20-year-old winger has signed a contract that will keep him at Barcelona until June 30, 2028, with the deal also including an option to extend the agreement for an additional season.

The signing ceremony was attended by FC Barcelona’s Director of Youth Football, José Ramón Alexanko.

Issah’s permanent move follows two successful seasons with Barça Atlètic on loan, where his performances convinced the club to make his stay in Spain a long-term arrangement.

Aziz Issah s’incorpora al Barça Atlètic



Acord amb el Dreams FC per al traspàs del davanter ghanès, que signa fins al 30 de juny del 2028.



https://t.co/fVVRWAuW0J



Benvingut de nou, Aziz!



pic.twitter.com/xfFktLmQrt — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 27, 2026

During the 2025/26 campaign, he featured in 20 matches for Barça Atlètic, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Before joining his teammates for pre-season preparations, Issah completed the required medical examinations alongside the rest of the squad.

The Ghanaian forward now begins a new chapter at Barcelona with the aim of continuing his development and pushing towards higher levels within the club.

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