New Defence Minister pledges technology-led defence posture

The new Defence Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has pledged to pursue a technology-led and modernised defence posture to address Ghana’s evolving security threats.

He said the country’s security environment had become increasingly complex and unpredictable, requiring continuous review of defence doctrines, strategies, capabilities, and systems.

Mr Adjei made the pledge in Accra on Friday at a handing-over ceremony at the Ministry of Defence, where he formally assumed office from Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, who had acted as Defence Minister since August 2025.

He said the threats included violent extremism and terrorism, transnational organised crime, illicit trafficking, maritime insecurity, cyber threats, disinformation and misinformation, illegal mining, and possible spillover effects from instability in the Sahel.

Mr Adjei said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, cyber capabilities, autonomous platforms, and other emerging technologies were transforming the character of conflict and required Ghana to rethink its approach to national defence.

“These developments demand that we think and plan differently and prepare differently,” he said, stressing the need for continuous review and strengthening of the country’s defence doctrines and strategies.

The minister said modernising the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) should go beyond acquiring new platforms and equipment to include investment in personnel, improved maintenance and logistics systems, enhanced technology and capabilities tailored to emerging threats.

He said the welfare of military personnel and their families would remain a priority, particularly in accommodation, working conditions, healthcare, training opportunities, and general welfare, adding that a well-equipped force could only be effective when its personnel were motivated and professionally prepared.

Mr Adjei also called for stronger cooperation among national security agencies and regional and international partners, saying emerging security threats increasingly transcended national boundaries and institutional mandates.

“No single institution, and indeed no single country, can effectively address these challenges alone,” he said, adding that cooperation, information sharing, interoperability, and collective action were essential.

Mr Adjei, who previously served as Deputy Minister for Defence from 2015 to 2017, said he returned to the ministry with an open mind and a willingness to listen, learn, and work with all stakeholders.

He promised an open-door policy to encourage frank, professional, and constructive engagement among the deputy minister, chief of the defence staff, service chiefs, chief director, directors, officers, and civilian employees.

The minister said his immediate task would be to consolidate the gains made, address existing and emerging challenges, pursue necessary reforms, and move the defence sector forward.

“National defence is a collective responsibility, and no minister, regardless of experience or capability, can discharge this responsibility effectively without the cooperation and support of the defence establishment,” he said.

Mr Adjei paid tribute to the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the seven other victims of the Ghana Armed Forces Z9 helicopter crash of August 6, 2025, describing their deaths as “a painful chapter” in the country’s history.

He said their memory must be honoured by ensuring that the work to which they dedicated themselves was continued.

The new minister commended Dr Forson for his leadership during the transition, saying every generation of leadership had a responsibility to preserve what worked, address areas requiring improvement, and respond decisively to new challenges.

Dr Forson, in his remarks, said he handed over the leadership of the ministry with “a deep sense of gratitude, honour and duty fulfilled.”

He expressed appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the GAF for entrusting him with the responsibility and said the experience had deepened his respect for the sacrifice, discipline, and professionalism of the Armed Forces and civilian employees of the Ministry.

Dr Forson urged the ministry to change its strategic posture, saying, "The future of Defence cannot remain man-powered. It must become technology-led, intelligent, and agile.”

He assured the GAF that although he had handed over the ministry to a new minister, he would continue to support the armed forces and urged personnel to protect their professionalism, preserve discipline, and remain loyal to the Constitution and the Republic.

Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Minister for Defence, commended Dr Forson for providing steady leadership and ensuring continuity during the transition.

He said Mr Adjei was returning to a familiar environment, having previously served as Deputy Minister for Defence between 2015 and 2017, where he gained first-hand appreciation of the sacrifices, challenges, and professionalism of GAF personnel.

Mr Genfi said the new minister also brought additional experience from his immediate past responsibility as minister for works, housing, and water resources, where he demonstrated leadership in infrastructure delivery and public service.

He expressed the ministry's gratitude to Dr Forson for his commitment to the retooling and modernisation of the GAF, saying his contribution would endure.

Mr Genfi assured Mr Adjei of the ministry's full cooperation and support as he led efforts to advance the president's vision of resetting Ghana through safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, supporting internal security, improving the welfare of military personnel, and modernising the armed forces.

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