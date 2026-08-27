National

Cocoa Board law lacks clear strategy to attract young farmers and technology – Cocoa Farmers Association

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  27 August 2026 11:12am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Spokesperson for the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association, Nana Aduna II, says the newly enacted Ghana Cocoa Board Law offers no clear strategy for attracting young people and technological innovation into the cocoa industry.

He warned that the ageing population of cocoa farmers posed a significant threat to the future of the sector, despite its importance to Ghana’s economy.

Speaking on Thursday, August 27, on JoyFM, Nana Aduna II said the average cocoa farmer in Ghana is 63 years old, making youth participation and technological advancement critical to the industry’s sustainability.

“The average age of the cocoa farmer in Ghana right now is 63 years old. What does this bill do to attract younger minds, technology and others to the sector? Absolutely nothing,” he said.

He questioned how Ghana intended to sustain cocoa production if the new legislation did not provide targeted measures to make farming attractive and economically rewarding to the younger generation.

“And so, what is the future of the industry? What is the future of the industry?” he asked.

President John Mahama assented to the Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026, on Wednesday, August 26, replacing the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (PNDCL 81) with a new regulatory framework.

The law guarantees cocoa farmers at least 70 per cent of the gross Free-on-Board price and requires a minimum of 50 per cent of Ghana’s cocoa beans to be processed locally.

It also restructures COCOBOD’s scholarship programme to prioritise courses expected to support the development and modernisation of the cocoa industry.

Nana Aduna II, however, maintained that the legislation did not adequately address the practical barriers preventing young people from entering cocoa farming or provide a clear framework for deploying modern technology across the sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group