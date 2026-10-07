Football | National

2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens lose to China in pre-tournament friendly

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  7 October 2026 8:22am
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Ghana's U-17 Women's National team suffered a defeat in their first friendly game in Morocco as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Maidens lost 3-0 against China in Casablanca, with the game being played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

Nana Joe Adarkwa's side conceded one goal in the first half before conceding two more in the second half as China claimed an emphatic win.

The Maidens opened camp in Morocco on Monday after leaving Accra in the early hours of October 5. They only had one training session before the game against China.

The game forms part of the teams's pre-camping tournament ahead of their return to the global stage for the World Cup following a two-edition ban.

The Maidens are expected to play more friendlies before the start of the competition on October 17.

Ghana is in Group C, where they will face Norway, Brazil and Canada in their group fixtures.

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