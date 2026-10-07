2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens lose to China in pre-tournament friendly

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's U-17 Women's National team suffered a defeat in their first friendly game in Morocco as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
The Black Maidens lost 3-0 against China in Casablanca, with the game being played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.
Nana Joe Adarkwa's side conceded one goal in the first half before conceding two more in the second half as China claimed an emphatic win.
The Maidens opened camp in Morocco on Monday after leaving Accra in the early hours of October 5. They only had one training session before the game against China.
The game forms part of the teams's pre-camping tournament ahead of their return to the global stage for the World Cup following a two-edition ban.
The Maidens are expected to play more friendlies before the start of the competition on October 17.
Ghana is in Group C, where they will face Norway, Brazil and Canada in their group fixtures.
Latest Stories
-
Community 25 residents demand answers over two-month water shortage
8 minutes
-
Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies clash in 2026 Women’s Champion of Champions
15 minutes
-
Business dies when luxury takes over leadership
30 minutes
-
No family should lose everything to save a loved one – GMTF administrator
33 minutes
-
Bawumia has the dignity to lead and the vision Ghana needs – Gabby
48 minutes
-
GOC, GFA chart Olympic qualification roadmap for Black Queens, Black Meteors
49 minutes
-
Absa InspireMe 2026 highlights opportunities for women-led business growth
50 minutes
-
The only thing that flows regularly is THE BILL
55 minutes
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy lead Group A as Western Region secures top spot in Group B
58 minutes
-
‘You’ve never been touched by any scandal’ – Gabby celebrates Bawumia on his 63rd birthday
59 minutes
-
WPL 2026/27: GFA unveils dates for start of new season as Ampem Darkoa Ladies begin title defence
1 hour
-
Ghana Embassy in Washington pays tribute to late academic Dr Kofi Akamani
1 hour
-
Ibrahim Mahama urges Ghanaians to overcome fear and venture into business
1 hour
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens lose to China in pre-tournament friendly
1 hour
-
Who gave Gbande the EOCO remote control?
2 hours