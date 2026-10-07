KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy lead Group A as Western Region secures top spot in Group B

Prempeh Elite Academy are setting the pace in Group A of the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship after completing Matchday Three with a perfect record.

The Academy side underlined their dominance with a commanding 5-0 victory over Volta Region on Tuesday, October 6, taking their tally to nine points from three matches.

Greater Accra sit second on eight points, while Upper East Region occupy third with five points. Central Region are fourth on three points, followed by Volta Region on two, with Northern Region yet to register a point at the bottom of the group.

In Group B, Western Region have moved to the summit with seven points, level with Elite Academy, BIG Boss, but ahead on goal difference.

Brong Ahafo have slipped to third, with Eastern Region occupying fourth place. Defending champions Ashanti Region are fifth, while Upper West Region remain at the bottom of the standings.

Sponsored by the KGL Foundation, the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), which seeks to identify, develop and nurture the country’s next generation of football talent.

The tournament continues to provide Ghana’s brightest U17 prospects with an important platform to showcase their technical ability, tactical awareness and potential while gaining valuable competitive experience against some of the nation’s finest young footballers.

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