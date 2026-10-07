GOC, GFA chart Olympic qualification roadmap for Black Queens, Black Meteors

The leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has held a high-level strategic meeting with the management team of the Black Queens and the technical leadership of the national U-23 football team, the Black Meteors, to discuss proactive strategies to end a two-decade absence of Ghana football on the world’s biggest multi-sport stage, the Olympic Games.

The crucial engagement was convened specifically to map out a collaborative roadmap and discuss the rigorous qualification pathways for both national teams as they eye tickets to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

Highlighting the historic impetus behind the gathering, Richard Akpokavie, President of the GOC, noted that the meeting was both timely and imperative given the sporting body's overarching vision to have football flying the national flag in Los Angeles.

“The last time football was at the Olympics was in the 2004 Athens Games; therefore, we had to meet to see possible collaboration for our mutual benefits,” Akpokavie emphasised. He commended the Football Association for clearly outlining the qualification timeline and assured them of the GOC’s undeterred support every step of the way.

Leading the GFA delegation, General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo thanked the GOC for taking the time to engage with the teams. He underscored that since the GOC holds the ultimate mandate for Ghana’s participation in the Olympic Games, working in lockstep is both prudent and necessary to secure success for both sides.

Detailing the demanding road ahead, Mr. Harrison Addo explained that the senior women's national team, the Black Queens, kick off their qualification campaign in June 2026, running through December 2027 across five rigorous series of matches. Meanwhile, the Black Meteors begin their quest between November 2026 and March 2027, with their sights firmly set on securing a slot at the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, the ultimate gateway where the two finalists automatically secure Olympic qualification. He added that two teams from both the men's and women's sides will ultimately represent the African continent at the 2028 Games.

Echoing the GOC's commitment, Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, Chef de Mission (CDM) for Team Ghana to the LA2028 Olympic Games, assured the GFA management team of his office's active partnership, stressing that his doors remain open for close, hands-on coordination.

The robustly attended meeting brought together key sports administrators from both institutions. The GFA delegation was led by General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo alongside management committee members including Eugene Nobel Noel (Chairman), Frederick Agbenyo (Vice Chairman), Nana Kwame Danquah, Michael Boakye, and Ishmael Hamidu, alongside Janice Bossman, Head of Business Development.

The GOC was powerfully represented by President Mr. Richard Akpokavie, Muniru Kassim Mohamed (Secretary General), Ernest Danso (Third Vice President), Rev. Richmond Quarcoo (CDM for LA2028), Charles Osei Asibey (Director of Communications for the GOC) and Kenneth Odeng Adade (Press Officer for the GOC).

The parties resolved that a structured blueprint will be put in motion, leaving nothing to chance as they forge a united front to break the 24-year Olympic football jinx.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.