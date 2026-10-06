Kotoko, Hearts afraid to speak up because of relegation – Alhaji Grunsah

The bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has revealed many clubs are sacred of speaking up against the Ghana Football Association due to fear of being 'relegated.'

According to Grunsah fear of being victimised and suffering intimidation has led to several of the domestic clubs being mute about what has been described by many as mismanagement of the country's football.

The Ghana Premier League, together with a host of national teams, has enjoyed tough times in recent times under the Kurt Okraku-led administration, with the latest being the Black Stars' back-to-back losses at the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Even now Kotoko and Hearts Oak are afraid to speak up because they would be threatened with relegation," he said on Onua FM.

He also called on Kofi Adams to get the leadership of the GFA and the Black Stars Management Committee to resign or dissolve the FA.

"Let them resign immediately before we play our next match. I am not a prophet, but if they resign, Ghana will qualify inshallah. I plead with every Ghanaian to rise up and demonstrate against this FA," he added.

"A player who is not being managed by the leaders of the football association will not get the chance to play for the Black Stars no matter how good the player may be. Where are the Under 17, Under 20, and Under 23 national teams since Kurt Okraku became the GFA president?" he quizzed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.