Black Starlets travel over 20 hours by road to Burkina Faso for WAFU B Championship

Ghana’s Black Starlets have completed a journey of more than 20 hours by road to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, ahead of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, which kicks off on Saturday, October 10.

The team travelled from Accra to Bolgatanga, where they spent four days training at the Winkogo Technical Centre, before continuing by bus to Ouagadougou on Tuesday.

The lengthy road trip comes just days after the Starlets returned from Morocco, where they played two friendly matches against the hosts as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Ghana beat Morocco 2-0 in the first game before losing the second 2-1 with the final kick of the match.

The Starlets are drawn in Group B alongside Togo, Benin and hosts Burkina Faso, with the top two teams qualifying for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The long road journey has also brought attention to the logistics and welfare of the young players, particularly given the security challenges in parts of the wider Sahel region.

There is, however, no indication that the team has encountered any security incident during the journey, while details of the specific security arrangements for the delegation have not been made public.

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