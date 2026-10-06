PMI launches free course to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses

PMI’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani

The Project Management Institute (PMI) has launched a free online course to help aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs develop the practical skills needed to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

Announced on October 6, 2026, PMI Foundations: Project Management for Entrepreneurs focuses on planning, financial management and effective delivery. It targets business founders, people running side businesses, individuals working independently, community innovators and small teams across different sectors.

The five-hour course requires no formal business training or previous project management experience. Learners can choose their own learning pathways and access practical templates, reflection exercises, insights from experienced founders and brainstorming activities supported by artificial intelligence.

PMI’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, said entrepreneurial success requires an understanding of the costs and resources involved in delivering work.

“A brand deal can bring in revenue, but creators also need to understand what it will cost to deliver. Project management helps them plan that work and use their resources wisely,” he said.

“Those skills matter just as much to someone building a catering business or launching a new product.”

The launch comes as Africa’s creator economy is projected to approach US$18 billion by 2030. However, findings cited from the Africa Creator Economy Report 2.0 suggest that many creators still struggle to generate sustainable earnings.

About six in ten respondents reported earning less than US$100 a month from their creative activities, while around 40 per cent regarded them as part-time work. Meanwhile, 71 per cent identified business strategy and management as essential skills for attracting investment.

The report also highlighted irregular earnings, uncertain payment schedules and production expenses as challenges affecting creators’ income.

PMI said the course addresses these pressures through lessons on assessing business readiness, managing resources, understanding cash flow and making informed financial decisions.

For example, a creator may need to pay an editor or hire equipment before receiving payment for a campaign. Understanding those costs can help determine whether the assignment is affordable and what resources are required to complete it.

The course also guides learners through breaking goals into tasks, assigning responsibilities and understanding how delays in one activity can affect an entire project.

Other lessons focus on testing ideas with potential customers before committing substantial resources, communicating the value of a product or service, building trust and measuring which activities generate sales.

Leadership, communication, support networks and sustainable expansion are also covered, particularly for entrepreneurs who manage every aspect of their businesses themselves.

The wider employment outlook underscores the need for these skills. According to African Development Bank estimates cited by PMI, between 10 million and 12 million young Africans enter the labour market annually, while only about three million formal jobs are created.

Asamani said practical business skills could help entrepreneurs manage uncertainty and make sound decisions as their ventures develop.

“A growing creator economy needs businesses that can deliver consistently and sustain the people behind them,” he said.

“We want entrepreneurs across sectors to have access to practical skills that help them keep their commitments, work through uncertainty and make informed choices about growth.”

About Project Management Institute: PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the people and advanced practices behind successful projects. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and by thousands of corporations, government agencies, and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources, and certifications to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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