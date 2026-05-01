PMI Global Summit Series heads to Cape Town

Following a landmark gathering in Kigali that brought together over 1,000 project professionals, industry leaders, and government officials, the PMI Global Summit Series will take place in Cape Town from 14 to 15 September 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Hosted by Project Management Institute (PMI) Sub-Saharan Africa, the Summit has become Africa’s largest platform for advancing project delivery, leadership, and innovation.

Cape Town provides a fitting backdrop for this year’s Summit. As one of Africa’s leading hubs for business, infrastructure, and innovation, the city reflects the scale of ambition and execution required to deliver transformative projects across the continent. Building on the momentum of last year’s event in Rwanda, the Cape Town edition will be anchored in a bold and timely theme - Africa Delivers M.O.R.E Together.

The theme reflects a fundamental shift in how projects are delivered today. At its core, M.O.R.E. is a mindset that encourages project professionals to go beyond execution, manage perceptions, own project success, respond to change, and expand their focus to the broader impact of their work. In Africa, however, the theme carries an even deeper meaning.

Africa Delivers MORE Together reflects the continent's longstanding progress, says George Asamani, Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa. “From regional blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the East African Community (EAC), to transformative initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Mission 300, Africa’s greatest achievements have been built through partnership, coordination, and shared purpose.

This spirit of collective progress echoes the philosophy of Ubuntu, ‘I am because we are’, reinforcing the idea that Africa’s success is inherently interconnected. As the Summit moves to Cape Town, it aims to translate this philosophy into practical action by aligning governments, industries, and communities to deliver projects that create lasting value.

The urgency of this message was evident at last year’s Summit in Kigali, where leaders from the African Development Bank (AfDB) emphasised that Africa’s greatest obstacle is not a shortage of capital, but a shortage of bankable projects, well-prepared, investable opportunities capable of unlocking funding and delivering impact.

This challenge is further compounded by a widening talent gap. According to PMI’s Talent Gap report, global demand for project professionals is set to rise significantly, with as many as 30 million additional professionals needed by 2035. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, demand is projected to grow by up to 75%, underscoring the urgent need to build project management capacity across the region.

“Without the right skills and capability, even the most promising initiatives stall. The Global Summit Series Cape Town is designed to change that, moving beyond conversation to build the talent and expertise Africa needs to deliver at scale,” adds Asamani.

The Kigali edition convened some of the continent’s most influential voices, including Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, then President of the African Development Bank, who underscored the need for projects to move beyond plans and deliver meaningful impact. Featured speakers included Armand Nzeyimana and Eric Ogunleye from the African Development Bank, Pierre Kayitana, Zipline Rwanda, and Kusobile Kamwambi, Government of Zambia, alongside globally recognised figures such as Dr Moses Adoko, formerly with NASA, entrepreneur and artist Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), and Guinness World Record holder Tunde Onakoya.

The programme was further enriched by leading academic perspectives, including Professor Kayihura Muganga Didas, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, Dr Sanele Nhlabatsi, Senior Lecturer, UNISA, and Prof Lavagnon Ika, Telfer School of Management.

Together, these leaders shared practical insights on delivering complex, high-impact projects in an increasingly dynamic environment, highlighting the importance of collaboration, adaptability, and value-driven execution. As the Summit arrives in Cape Town, it will build on these conversations with a renewed focus on delivering impact at scale.

Attendees will engage with practical tools for managing mega-projects, explore AI applications in African infrastructure, and network with the continent’s leading project delivery experts. “Critically, the Summit will continue to redefine what success looks like. In today’s context, project success is no longer measured solely by timelines and budgets, but by the value it creates, whether in economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, or improved quality of life,” adds Asamani.

Early-bird registration is now open, with discounted rates available until 12 May 2026.

Celebrating ten years of convening the region’s project leaders, the PMI Global Summit Series comes full circle. From its first edition in Johannesburg to this year’s gathering in Cape Town, the journey reflects a decade of growth, connection, and impact.

About Project Management Institute (PMI): PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organisations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and on X.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.