ILTM Africa 2026 opens doors to inbound and outbound luxury travel in Cape Town 

As Africa Travel Week gathers momentum, Cape Town is preparing to host one of the continent’s most influential gatherings at the top end of the tourism market. International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa 2026 opens this weekend, running from Friday 10 April to Sunday 12 April, bringing together senior luxury travel decision-makers from Africa and around the world for three days of curated business, networking and market positioning.

The invitation-only event returns to the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, an art museum and sculpture garden located in Tokai. Framed by the Table Mountain National Park, the venue provides a distinctive, design-led setting that reflects the experiential values increasingly shaping global luxury travel.

A curated venue aligned with luxury positioning

Unlike traditional exhibition centres, the Norval Foundation offers a calm, intimate environment built around contemporary African art, landscaped gardens and architecture. Organisers have consistently positioned the venue as an extension of the event’s philosophy, encouraging slower, more meaningful engagement between buyers and suppliers, while showcasing Africa’s cultural sophistication.

Its location provides a quiet, upscale atmosphere while remaining easily accessible from Cape Town’s city centre and international airport. For many hosted buyers, the venue also serves as an introduction to the Western Cape’s broader luxury offering, combining culture, nature, gastronomy and design within a single destination.

A major expansion for 2026

ILTM Africa 2026 marks a significant evolution in the event’s format. For the first time, it formally serves both inbound luxury travel to Africa and dedicated outbound luxury travel opportunities, with a specific focus on the Middle East. This makes it the first luxury travel marketplace on the continent to address both sides of the premium travel equation within a single platform.

The move responds to rapid growth in Africa’s outbound luxury travel market. Industry data indicates that outbound luxury travel spending from Africa is projected to reach US$1.6 billion by 2026, driven by rising disposable incomes, stronger air connectivity and increasing appetite for premium experiences abroad. Travel agencies across sub-Saharan Africa have reported a 32 per cent increasein luxury outbound bookings over the past year, with particularly strong demand for Middle Eastern destinations.

Industry response to shifting travel patterns

According to organisers, the expanded format reflects the changing reality of African travel businesses, many of which now manage both inbound and outbound luxury portfolios.

“The African luxury travel market continues to evolve, and our clients’ needs are evolving with it,” said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director of ILTM Africa. She noted that the 2026 edition introduces dedicated outbound opportunities focused exclusively on the Middle East, giving African agencies direct access to a curated selection of luxury suppliers from the region. At the same time, the event maintains its established international buyer mix supporting inbound African tourism.

“This extension simply adds targeted connections while protecting the return on investment and proven benefits that have made ILTM Africa indispensable for both exhibitors and buyers,” she said.

A broader, more connected marketplace

The expanded marketplace brings together four key groups: African luxury suppliers showcasing high-end experiences across the continent; Middle Eastern suppliers presenting premium regional offerings; African buyers sourcing both inbound and outbound product; and international buyers exploring African destinations and investment opportunities.

For African agencies, the new structure reduces the need to attend multiple international trade shows to service different parts of their business. For suppliers, it offers access to a broader buyer ecosystem while retaining the tightly curated, appointment-based model that defines ILTM events globally.

High-value business through pre-matched meetings

ILTM Africa retains its core format of pre-scheduled, one-to-one meetings, supported by curated networking functions and targeted content sessions focused on luxury travel trends. This structure is designed to ensure that suppliers meet only with buyers whose portfolios and client profiles align with their offerings, maximising the likelihood of conversion.

For African luxury operators - from safari lodges and private reserves to wine estate retreats, wellness properties and exclusive-use villas - the event represents direct access to travel advisors and tour operators managing high-net-worth clients in key global markets.

Cape Town as Africa Travel Week hub

Taking place alongside World Travel Market Africa from Monday 13 to Wednesday 15 April, ILTM Africa forms part of the wider Africa Travel Week ecosystem, which effectively transforms Cape Town into a temporary hub for global travel trade decision-makers. The clustering of events creates extended opportunities for networking, partnerships and deal-making beyond the formal meeting diary.

Operating under the permanent tagline Igniting Opportunities Fuels Prosperity, ILTM Africa 2026 arrives at a time when luxury travel is increasingly defined by authenticity, sustainability, culture and meaningful connection. Industry observers will be watching closely as outcomes from this weekend’s meetings begin to shape sales pipelines, partnerships and product development decisions across Africa’s premium travel landscape well into the future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.