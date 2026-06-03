Strong governance key to unlocking climate investment – Elikem Kotoko tells Ghana-UK Summit

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, says strong governance systems will be critical if Ghana is to attract climate finance and sustainable investment.

Addressing participants at the Ghana-UK Business Summit in London, Mr Kotoko argued that while Ghana possesses significant natural resources and restoration opportunities, attracting investors requires more than environmental potential.

“Attracting investment requires more than natural resources. It requires strong ESG performance, credible governance systems, transparency and accountability,” he said.

According to him, investors are increasingly paying attention to how institutions manage environmental risks, social impacts and governance standards before committing capital.

He noted that the governance pillar of ESG focuses on transparency, accountability, safeguards, stakeholder participation and strong institutions that build trust and attract investment.

To strengthen investor confidence, Mr. Kotoko said Ghana has invested heavily in safeguard systems, monitoring, reporting and verification mechanisms, benefit-sharing arrangements and stakeholder engagement processes.

“The Forestry Commission has strengthened safeguard systems, monitoring, reporting and verification systems, benefit-sharing mechanisms and stakeholder engagement processes to ensure transparency and accountability,” he stated.

He warned that climate interventions often struggle to achieve lasting results when environmental, social and governance considerations are not pursued together.

“Without all three pillars working together, climate interventions often struggle to achieve lasting impact,” he said.

Mr. Kotoko added that strengthening governance structures would not only improve climate outcomes but also position Ghana as a credible destination for green investment and climate finance.

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