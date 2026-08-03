55 young people from underserved communities equipped to become future leaders through mentorship initiative

Fifty-five young people from underserved communities across the Greater Accra Region have completed an intensive mentorship programme designed to prepare them for leadership, career success and active community service.

The beneficiaries, drawn from communities including Nima, Sabon Zongo, Shukura, Fadama, Chorkor, James Town, La Paz and Kasoa, took part in the second cohort of the Radiza Mentorship Initiative, a three-day programme organised by the Radiza Foundation.

The initiative combined leadership training, career guidance, financial literacy, educational tours and one-on-one mentorship to expose participants to opportunities many had never experienced before.

Founder and Executive Director of the Radiza Foundation, Rabiatu Yakubu, said the programme was created to ensure that a young person's background does not limit their future.

"Our goal is to connect young people with the right mentors, opportunities and experiences that will help them realise their potential and become leaders who will positively transform their communities," she said.

The programme opened with sessions on self-discovery, goal setting and mentorship, encouraging participants to reflect on their aspirations while developing practical leadership skills.

Participants also received financial literacy training from the Youth Banking team of Stanbic Bank Ghana, where they learned about budgeting, responsible money management and building healthy financial habits.

Beyond the classroom, the mentees visited key public and private institutions to gain first-hand exposure to governance, technology and professional careers. These included the Parliament of Ghana, an artificial intelligence and robotics centre in Accra, and a leading media house, where participants interacted with professionals and explored possible career paths.

The programme concluded with a leadership seminar and a panel discussion dubbed "The Journey of Becoming," where professionals from diverse fields shared honest accounts of their career journeys, challenges and lessons learned.

One of the programme's defining features was its structured mentorship component. Each participant was paired with a mentor based on their academic interests and career aspirations, providing tailored guidance from professionals across diverse career fields including medicine, law, communications, accounting, entrepreneurship, fashion, hospitality, the military, among others

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, Ms Yakubu encouraged the young people to remain focused on their ambitions and embrace every opportunity for growth, stressing that determination and resilience can overcome difficult beginnings.

Although the three-day programme has ended, the Foundation says the mentorship journey will continue through the Radiza Mentorship Initiative Alumni Network, which will provide ongoing mentorship, networking opportunities and professional development support.

The initiative was delivered with support from partners including ID Ghana, Stanbic Bank, Twellium Industrial Company, Rayan Medical Center, InnovTech STEM Center and STN Media Consult.

The Radiza Foundation says it hopes the programme will continue to empower more young people from underserved communities with the confidence, skills and networks needed to become responsible leaders and agents of change.

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