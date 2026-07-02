Discipline must build unity, not endanger victory: a reflection on leadership, constitutionalism and the future of the NPP

Kwame Kyei Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has always distinguished itself as a political tradition founded on constitutionalism, internal democracy and the rule of law.

It is a party whose strength has never rested solely on electoral victories, but on the principles that have guided its internal governance over the years. Every member, regardless of rank, influence or popularity, is expected to uphold the party's constitution and conduct himself or herself in a manner that protects its image and advances its collective interest.

That principle must never be compromised.

Therefore, if any member including Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has expressed displeasure or reacted publicly in a manner that places the party in an unfavourable light, questions the integrity of its leadership or undermines its cohesion, the party is constitutionally entitled to invite that member before the appropriate disciplinary body.

Constitutional order cannot exist if individuals are considered too influential to account for their actions.

No political party can survive without discipline.

However, constitutional authority and political wisdom are not always synonymous.

Leadership requires balancing two equally important responsibilities: enforcing discipline and preserving the party's ability to unite its members and win elections. The challenge for every successful political organisation is to ensure that one objective does not inadvertently undermine the other.

This is where strategic leadership becomes indispensable.

The question before the NPP should not merely be whether Hon. Kennedy Agyapong breached party discipline. The more profound strategic question is whether the manner, timing and possible consequences of disciplinary action have been sufficiently risk assessed against the party's overriding objective of rebuilding unity after electoral defeat.

Every well-managed organisation conducts risk assessments before implementing decisions capable of affecting its operations, reputation or future success. Political parties should be no different.

Risk assessment is a fundamental principle of good leadership. It does not prevent difficult decisions from being made; rather, it enables leaders to understand both the intended and unintended consequences of those decisions before acting.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not merely another member of the NPP.

Whether one agrees with his style of politics or not, few would dispute that he commands considerable influence among polling station executives, constituency activists, youth organisers, business supporters and ordinary grassroots members across the country. His performance during the party's presidential primaries demonstrated that he represents a significant constituency within the NPP and not simply an individual opinion.

Ignoring this political reality would itself constitute poor strategic judgement. Recognising influence should not be mistaken for endorsing misconduct. Rather, it requires leadership to appreciate that every major disciplinary decision carries political consequences beyond the individual concerned.

The critical questions therefore become:

Will disciplinary action reduce internal tensions or intensify them?

Will it restore confidence in the party's institutions or deepen perceptions of factionalism?

Will it strengthen grassroots mobilisation or discourage thousands of volunteers who identify with the affected individual?

Will floating voters interpret the process as evidence of institutional maturity or as evidence of a party preoccupied with internal conflict?

Most importantly, will the outcome strengthen or weaken the NPP's ability to present itself as a united alternative government?

These are not legal questions.

They are political questions.

And history consistently reminds us that politics is shaped as much by perception as it is by procedure.

This is not an argument for selective justice.

Quite the contrary.

Consistency is essential.

If the party constitution has been breached, the appropriate disciplinary processes should apply equally to everyone regardless of office, influence or factional affiliation. Equal treatment strengthens institutions. Unequal treatment weakens them.

Indeed, consistency is perhaps the greatest safeguard against allegations of bias or political targeting. Members are more likely to respect difficult decisions when they believe similar standards are being applied to all.

However, consistency alone is insufficient.

It must be accompanied by political wisdom.

Great political parties understand that constitutional correctness alone does not guarantee electoral success. Winning elections requires discipline, yes but it also requires forgiveness, inclusion, strategic reconciliation and emotional intelligence.

Political leadership is not simply the administration of rules.

It is the management of people, relationships and perceptions.

No democratic political party can completely avoid disagreement.

In fact, disagreement is often evidence of internal democracy.

The real measure of leadership is found not in preventing disagreements from occurring, but in resolving them in ways that leave the institution stronger than before.

As the NPP prepares for the next electoral cycle, perhaps the central question should not be whether the party possesses the constitutional power to discipline influential or its members.

It unquestionably does.

The more important question is whether every disciplinary decision advances the larger mission of rebuilding trust, inspiring the grassroots, attracting floating voters and positioning the party once again as a united and credible alternative government.

The party must never sacrifice principle for popularity.

Equally, it must never overlook the political consequences of decisions made in the name of principle.

Leadership is the ability to reconcile both. No member should be above the party's constitution.

Equally, no disciplinary process should lose sight of the broader political environment within which it operates.

Discipline that restores confidence strengthens the party.

Discipline that deepens division weakens the very institution it seeks to protect.

The NPP has built its reputation on constitutionalism, democratic competition and the free exchange of ideas. Those values should remain its greatest strength.

If the ultimate objective is to return to government, then every decision whether administrative, constitutional or disciplinary must be subjected to one simple but profound question:

Will this make the New Patriotic Party stronger, more united and more electable?

If the answer is yes, then the decision serves both the party and the nation.

If the answer is no, then even a constitutionally correct decision deserves careful reflection.

Remember, the most successful political leaders are not those who merely enforce the rules. They are those who possess the wisdom to enforce those rules in a manner that strengthens the institution, inspires confidence among its members, and leaves the party better positioned to earn the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Best Regards.

Kwame Kyei Addo

0546751008

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.