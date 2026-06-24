Prudential Bank boosts community safety with support for Nima Police District

Prudential Bank Ltd has donated funds to the Nima District Police Command to support the repair and maintenance of some of its operational vehicles.

The support forms part of the bank's corporate social responsibility activities and is intended to assist the command in improving its operational capacity.

According to the bank, the intervention is expected to enhance mobility and response times within the Nima community and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the presentation, Head of Security Coordination at Prudential Bank, Janet Akrofi-Ansah, said the initiative was aimed at supporting the work of the police in maintaining law and order.

She noted that security remains a shared responsibility and highlighted the role of the Ghana Police Service in protecting lives and property.

"We believe that a safe community is a prosperous one because economic growth and community development can only flourish in a secure environment. Our police officers work tirelessly, often in challenging conditions, to protect us and our businesses," she said.

Mrs Akrofi-Ansah added that the donation was intended to recognise the efforts of police officers and support their work within the community.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Nima District Police Command, Superintendent Amina Madi expressed appreciation for the support.

She said the assistance would contribute to efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

"We are very grateful to Prudential Bank for this support and confidence in the work of the Ghana Police Service. This support comes at a crucial time as we strive to improve our response times and service delivery to the public," she said.

According to Superintendent Madi, the support would help strengthen the command's operational capacity as it continues to serve residents within its jurisdiction.

The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives of Prudential Bank and officers of the Ghana Police Service.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.