Prudential Bank activates PAPSS on mobile app for cross-border African payments

Audio By Carbonatix
Prudential Bank Ltd has activated the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) on its mobile banking app, enabling customers to send and receive cross-border payments across participating African countries at any time.
The bank said the integration expands access to PAPSS and allows customers to make transactions directly in local currencies, reducing the need for currency conversion and dependence on hard currencies.
Acting Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Ebow Quayson, said the move is expected to support trade and retail payments across the continent.
"The activation of PAPSS on our Mobile App is a major step in supporting intra-African trade and enhancing retail payment convenience. This platform enables our customers to transact across borders in a faster, safer and more cost-effective manner, while aligning with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Ghana government's 24-hour economy policy," he said.
Chief Executive Officer of PAPSS, Mike Ogbalu III, welcomed the development, saying it broadens access to the continental payment platform.
"Prudential Bank going live on PAPSS for customers represents a significant milestone in building a unified and efficient payments ecosystem for Africa. By making PAPSS available on mobile banking, the Bank is helping to break down long-standing barriers to cross-border payments and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and individuals across the continent," he said.
PAPSS is an initiative backed by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat. It currently operates in more than 21 African countries and connects over 180 commercial banks and fintech companies.
The platform facilitates instant cross-border payments in local currencies, with the aim of reducing reliance on hard currencies and supporting trade across Africa. Customers can now access the service through the Prudential Bank mobile app.
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