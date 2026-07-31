New dinosaur discovered in Zimbabwe

Audio By Carbonatix
A species of dinosaur discovered in Zimbabwe has revealed new details about the the creatures that lived in southern Africa.
Named Musango matusadonaensis, the 4.5-metre-long dinosaur is just the fifth ever named from the African country.
Discovered on the shore of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, it lived 210 million years ago during the Late Triassic period.
Experts say the discovery, which is a collaboration between the UK, South Africa and Zimbabwe, sheds new light on the diversity of the dinosaurs in southern Africa.
The late Triassic was when dinosaurs began to spread across the planet before becoming the dominant animals on Earth during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
While sites in Europe and North America have been studied extensively, fossils from Africa have received less attention.
At the time, Africa would have been part of a supercontinent called Gondwana, which also included present-day South America, India, Australia, and Antarctica.
Musango was a sauropodomorph, an early relative of dinosaurs such as Diplodocus that walked on two legs rather than four.
A study of the fossils of the Musango, which include bones from the spine, arms and feet, reveals a dinosaur which was almost fully grown when it died.
The researchers say it was about 8 years old and would have been around 4.5 metres long, roughly the length of a medium-sized car.
The study authors also believe it was an omnivore, meaning it ate both plants and meat.
It probably feasted on crocodile-like phytosaurs, lungfish, and smaller dinosaurs.
Professor Paul Barrett from the Natural History Museum, London and the lead author of the study published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology says:
"Until recently, it was assumed that the dinosaurs living across southern Africa were largely the same," he explains.
"However, these discoveries are showing that this part of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana was actually made of a series of smaller ecosystems – each with a different cast of characters."
Latest Stories
-
Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market
16 minutes
-
Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu
29 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho
31 minutes
-
African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
38 minutes
-
Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
42 minutes
-
Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
46 minutes
-
Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
56 minutes
-
ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
57 minutes
-
Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
1 hour
-
Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
1 hour
-
Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
1 hour
-
Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
1 hour
-
KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
1 hour
-
Vote buying stopped Togbe Afede’s National House of Chief second-term bid – Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges
2 hours