Zimbabwe rejects calls to expel South Africans over xenophobia attacks

The Zimbabwean government has rejected calls to expel an estimated 25,000 South Africans living in the country, insisting it will not resort to retaliatory measures despite growing anti-foreigner sentiment and recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The issue was raised during a parliamentary debate on the increasing number of Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa, where migrants have continued to face hostility, periodic xenophobic violence and calls for mass deportations.

Responding to the debate, Zimbabwe's Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the government would not target South Africans legally residing in the country.

He told Parliament that Zimbabwe would continue to welcome foreign nationals who are in the country lawfully, adding that its approach would remain rooted in the principle of Ubuntu.

"We do not have a policy of chasing away visitors," Ziyambi said.

His comments come amid renewed concerns over xenophobia in South Africa, where foreign nationals have at times been blamed for crime, unemployment and pressure on public services, fuelling anti-immigrant campaigns and sporadic attacks.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora disclosed that more than 99,000 Zimbabweans returning from South Africa have been screened for communicable diseases at the country's border posts.

He added that returnees living with chronic medical conditions have been referred to healthcare facilities to ensure they continue receiving treatment without interruption.

Zimbabwe's stance underscores its commitment to protecting legally resident foreign nationals despite mounting domestic calls for reciprocal action, as migration and xenophobia continue to strain relations between South Africa and several African countries.

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