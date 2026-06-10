Rev. Wengam concludes ministry at Zimbabwe Assemblies of God National Conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has called on the Church in Africa to pursue greater revival to accelerate the continent's evangelisation.
He made the call at the climax of the 2026 National Conference of the General Council of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God, held in Harare.
Rev. Wengam, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, further admonished the Church in Africa to prioritise prayer, faith, and discipleship to ensure sustainability, growth, and greater impact.
He also used the occasion to invite pastors, leaders, and members to the World Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, scheduled to take place in Accra from October 14 to 16, 2026.
Events
The conference featured a Pastors and Leaders Seminar, revival services, and a Youth Ministry session.
Other speakers at the conference included Rev. Dominic Yeo, Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, and Rev. Ryan Jacobs, an American Assemblies of God missionary based in Malawi.
About 250 pastors and leaders attended the leadership seminar, while over 2,000 members participated in the revival services.
The General Superintendent of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God, Bishop Shakespeare Tele, described the conference as impactful and necessary for their next level.
Seed money
Rev. Wengam also donated seed money toward the establishment of a local church in Harare, in fulfilment of the MM33 agenda of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship—an initiative aimed at planting one million churches by 2033.
He further revealed that Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God in East Legon–Accra, will partner with the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God to establish the new church.
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