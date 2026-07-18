Rev. Wengam, wife complete 4th Apostolic Visit to Ashanti East Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, and his wife, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, have completed their fourth Apostolic Visit to the Ashanti East Region, where they led pastors and church leaders through a period of prayer, fellowship and spiritual renewal.
The event, held at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Kumasi, brought together serving pastors and their spouses, retired ministers and their spouses, as well as pastors’ widows for a time of intense prayer, spiritual impartation, fellowship and teaching.
Welcoming the couple, the Ashanti East Regional Superintendent, Rev. Emmanuel Gyasi, commended Rev. Wengam’s leadership and highlighted several intervention policies and initiatives introduced under his administration.
He cited the church’s rebranding efforts, revival programmes and aggressive church planting strategy as key factors driving the denomination’s growth.
A major highlight of the visit was a three-and-a-half-hour prayer session led by Rev. Wengam, during which prayers were offered for the Church, Ghana, the upcoming World Assemblies of God Fellowship Congress and the 32nd Biennial General Council Meeting.
He encouraged pastors to emulate the fervent faith of the early church, remain steadfast in their calling, prioritise church planting and deepen their spiritual discipline.
Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, National President of the Ministers’ Wives Association, expressed appreciation to pastors’ wives for their commitment to the association’s activities and urged them to remain faithful in their ministry alongside their husbands.
She also presented gifts to pastors, pieces of cloth to their spouses, and cash and other items to retired ministers, their wives and pastors’ widows.
According to her, the welfare initiative is personally sponsored by herself and Rev. Wengam as a way of supporting pastors and their families through the challenges they encounter in ministry.
In appreciation of their leadership and generosity, the Ashanti East Regional Council presented a special gift to the couple in recognition of their vision and unwavering commitment to the growth of Assemblies of God, Ghana.
The visit also featured the renewal of wedding vows by married couples, led by Rev. Wengam, who urged pastors and their spouses to exemplify godly Christian marriages.
Another key feature of this year’s Apostolic Visit was the administration of Holy Communion, bringing the programme to a spiritually enriching conclusion.
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