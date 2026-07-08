Africa

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa signs law extending his presidency to 2030

Source: Reuters  
  8 July 2026 2:44am
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
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Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed ​into law legislation that extends his ‌term in office by two years to 2030, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on ​Tuesday.

  • Both houses of the Southern African nation's ​parliament approved the bill last month.
  • "Signed, sealed ⁠and delivered – it is now law," ​Mangwana said in a post on X, ​with a copy of the legislation attached to it.
  • The bill includes a provision for the president ​to be elected by parliament rather ​than by direct popular vote.
  • Signs that Mnangagwa, 83, ‌wanted ⁠to remain in power beyond the end of his second term in 2028 first emerged about two years ago, when ​his supporters ​began ⁠chanting slogans at ZANU-PF rallies calling for more time for ​him to complete his agenda.
  • The ruling ​ZANU-PF ⁠party last year adopted a resolution to amend the constitution and extend presidential ⁠terms, ​a proposal that received ​cabinet backing in February.

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