Police arrest 14 suspected narcotic plant farmers at Daliga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested 14 persons for their alleged involvement in the cultivation and distribution of narcotic plants at Daliga in the Nabdam District.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, August 16, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and the newly formed Black Cobra Team.

The suspects were Alex Nyaaba, 63; Charles Keleg Dombil, 30; Zimi Pandam, 45; Jennifer Ziini, 30; Tobire Naab, 70; Yinteng James, 59; Tosil Wandabil, 27; Sandanane Peehim, 35; Borimi Nohoo, 29; Curim Teng, 26; Curim Kugri, 20; Nohou Dagobila; Gurimi Nabdok; and Abane Zangbeog, 48.

A statement signed and issued by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, said a search conducted during the operation led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotic drugs concealed in sacks of millet and maize.

The statement said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected Indian hemp was being cultivated alongside millet and maize to conceal the farms and evade detection.

The police said further that the suspects were major suppliers of narcotic drugs to several drug peddlers operating across the Upper East Region.

It said the suspects were currently in Police custody and were expected to be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

The statement added that the arrests formed part of efforts by the Regional Police Command to clamp down on the cultivation, distribution and use of narcotics in the region.

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