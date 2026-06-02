Tema Police intercept sacks of suspected Indian hemp; one arrested

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, Bismark Kpormeno, for the alleged possession of large quantities of compressed plant materials suspected to be narcotic drugs.

According to a police statement issued by the Public Affairs unit, the arrest was made on Sunday, 31 May 2026, by officers of the Tema Highway Patrol unit during an operation along the Tema–Ada road.

The suspect, who was reportedly driving a Hyundai Mighty II container truck, allegedly failed to stop when signalled by officers and attempted to evade arrest.

He was subsequently pursued and apprehended at Bondase.

The suspect

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of twelve sacks and eighty parcels of compressed plant materials concealed within a container and wrapped in sellotape.

Preliminary investigations suggest the substance was loaded at Kpeve in the Volta Region and was being transported to Ada.

The consignment

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, while the vehicle and exhibits have been impounded for evidential purposes.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and other related criminal activities, urging the public to support law enforcement by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.