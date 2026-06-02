Infectious Disease Centre will be completed and used soon — Health Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured that the country's Infectious Disease Centre, currently under construction, will be completed and operationalised as soon as possible.
Speaking on the AM Show on June 2, Mr Akandoh said the government is prioritising the completion of health facilities that are at advanced stages, with several already being put to use despite the absence of formal commissioning ceremonies.
“Facilities that had a high rate of completion are already being utilised. We have begun equipping them and deploying the necessary personnel to ensure they become fully functional,” he said.
Mr Akandoh explained that the government’s focus is on making the facilities operational rather than organising commissioning events.
“We are not interested in leaving projects idle for years. Once a facility is completed, we provide the equipment, deploy staff and put it to use,” he stated.
READ ALSO: Ebola red alert: Health Ministry activates national emergency protocols
He added that the completion of the Infectious Disease Centre remains a priority, particularly as the country strengthens its preparedness to respond to potential public health emergencies.
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