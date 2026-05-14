Health Minister orders immediate staffing boost after Mother and Child Hospital visit

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has ordered an immediate staffing boost and operational reforms at a Mother and Child Hospital following a surprise visit aimed at improving maternal and child healthcare delivery.

The Minister, in an interview with journalists after the visit, said the unannounced visit was intended to engage health professionals directly and address challenges without creating distance between leadership and frontline workers.

Mr Mintah Akandoh explained that maternal and child health services had been widely discussed in the media, prompting his decision to assess conditions firsthand.

According to him, the engagement with staff involved frank discussions focused on identifying practical solutions to operational challenges affecting service delivery.

The Minister noted that during the visit, staff reportedly raised concerns about being overwhelmed due to inadequate personnel.

In response, the Minister announced immediate interventions to strengthen staffing at the facility.

“I have directed that about three medical doctors should be posted here with immediate effect. I have also directed that they should put five midwives to this facility,” he said.

The Health Minister further "directed that some orderlies be regularised and that medical equipment needs be submitted for rapid supply within 24 to 48 hours, where possible."

Mr Mintah Akandoh also instructed management to improve patient experience, including better reception services, guidance for patients on arrival, and the presence of senior health professionals to coordinate care.

“We must see people responding to clients, patients at the entrance here, directing them where to sit, engaging them,” he said.

He added that CCTV systems must be fully functional at all times and that all health workers should wear visible name tags for accountability and identification.

“I have directed them to make sure that from tomorrow they start changing the narrative at the Mother and Child,” he emphasized, urging immediate improvement in service delivery.

While acknowledging that not all challenges can be resolved instantly, he said urgent needs would be addressed within a week, while broader reforms would continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.