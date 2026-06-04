Gov’t acknowledges unemployment challenge, appeals for public support – Vice President

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has acknowledged the growing unemployment challenge facing the country, assuring Ghanaians that the government is committed to addressing the situation while appealing for patience and support as it rolls out interventions aimed at creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

Speaking during the 47th Anniversary Commemoration of the June 4 Uprising at Banda-Ahenkro, the Vice President admitted that government has not yet succeeded in providing jobs for everyone but assured citizens that measures are being implemented to strengthen the economy and expand employment prospects.

“Giving everybody a job is something that concerns us deeply. I would have been the happiest person if everyone had employment.

We know that has not happened yet, and so we ask for your patience as we work to make things better and improve the system,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang called on Ghanaians to partner government in its development efforts, stressing that national progress requires the contribution of every citizen.

According to her, every profession and occupation plays a vital role in the country's development, whether in business, farming, fishing, teaching, healthcare or other sectors.

She urged citizens to carry out their responsibilities diligently and in ways that positively impact those who benefit from their work.

The Vice President also reflected on Ghana's development journey, noting that while the country has made significant strides over the years, the focus must remain on improving the quality of life of citizens.

“We can make Ghana better than it is today, and we can make tomorrow better than today. That depends on all of us, and I am counting on every Ghanaian to come on board,” she stated.

She expressed confidence that with collective effort and commitment, the country can achieve greater progress and prosperity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.