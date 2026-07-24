Vice President calls for stronger city partnerships to tackle global challenges

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for stronger partnerships among cities across the world, saying greater collaboration is essential to addressing shared challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Speaking at the 70th anniversary celebration of Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., on the theme "Forging Stronger Partnerships in Africa for Sustainable Economic Development," the Vice President urged municipalities to work together through knowledge sharing, innovation and practical cooperation.

She identified rapid urbanisation, climate change, waste management, public health and disaster preparedness as some of the pressing challenges confronting cities worldwide.

According to her, no single municipality can tackle these issues alone.

"Municipalities must work together to address common global challenges through knowledge sharing, strengthening institutional capacity and developing practical solutions that enhance the quality of life of citizens," she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said cities should deepen collaboration by exchanging expertise, strengthening institutions and adopting sustainable approaches that improve service delivery and community resilience.

She also stressed the importance of strengthening local governance, arguing that empowering local authorities is critical to accelerating development.

According to the Vice President, governments should provide metropolitan, municipal and district authorities with the resources and autonomy needed to deliver efficient public services and drive inclusive economic growth.

She cited Ghana's decentralisation agenda as an example of efforts to strengthen local governance by equipping Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to respond more effectively to the development needs of their communities.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further praised Ghana's long-standing sister-city partnerships with communities in the United States, describing them as important platforms for knowledge exchange, cultural cooperation, investment promotion and institutional capacity building.

She reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to expanding international municipal partnerships to support sustainable economic development and deepen cooperation between African cities and their counterparts across the world.

The Vice President's remarks come as governments and local authorities increasingly seek cross-border partnerships to address complex urban challenges and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through local action.

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